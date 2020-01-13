The Biggest 2020 Oscar Snubs

There were some very nice surprises among the 2020 Academy Award nominees. It was great to see six nominations for Parasite, including in big categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Rian Johnson snuck into the Best Original Screenplay category thanks to his script for Knives Out. And Florence Pugh scored a Best Supporting Actress nod, recognizing her wonderful performance in Little Women.

So that was some of the good news. The bad news? How much time you got? Do you have somewhere to be? Can we talk for a while?

There are always overlooked movies and performances every year. But there felt like a lot of really deserving men and women got ignored by the Oscars this year. I suppose the silver lining here is that there were so many wonderful films and actors that they couldn’t all get the recognition they deserved. That is not going to be of much comfort to the people on the list below. (Or for folks like Taron Egerton or Lupita Nyong’o or Fred Raskin, the editor of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, who were all also omitted.)

My picks for the most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs are...