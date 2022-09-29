Big Meteor Shower in October over Maine and New Brunswick

Big Meteor Shower over Maine and New Brunswick

The Draconid meteor shower will put on a big show on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9.

You can see as many as 10 meteors every hour on these days. Some of the best views will be in northern Maine’s Aroostook County and in parts of New Brunswick, Canada.

Comet Dust Debris Causing Light Show

The abundance of meteors is when the Earth passes through the dust debris left behind by comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

Ideal Times to See the Best Display

The best times to see the display starts around 6:00 p.m. in the late evening and goes all night until around 7 a.m.

You don’t need any special equipment to enjoy the show. It’s important to get away from city lights as much as possible. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 15 minutes to 20 minutes or so.

Interactive Meteor Shower Sky Map

Here's the link to the sky map that allows you to pinpoint the location of the shooting stars. You can use it on your cell or on a smart device.

Look Towards the Constellation Draco

The name of the meteor shower comes from the constellation Draco the Dragon where the meteors will be seen in the night’s sky. It’s sometimes referred to as the Giacobinids.

Keep the constellation Draco high enough on the horizon to see more of the meteors.

Two Big Meteor Showers in October

There are two meteor showers in the month of October. The second one is known as the Orionids. That usually occurs in the third week of the month, around the 21st.

