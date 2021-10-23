Maine Reports 7 Deaths, 585 New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday

Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Maine, and there are 585 new coronavirus cases across the state, the Maine CDC reported on Saturday.

Aroostook County had 26 new cases, bringing the number of active cases in the County to an estimated 297. Penobscot County recorded two deaths from the disease and 64 new infections on Saturday.

There are more than 6,000 active cases in the state, according to the latest data. Currently, 193 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Maine, with 65 of those patients in ICU and 26 on ventilators.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 464 per day, exactly what it was a month ago. Average daily cases peaked in mid-January at around 625 per day, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

More Mainers Getting Vaccinated

According to the state's vaccination dashboard, just over 76% of eligible residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Aroostook County's vaccination rate has passed 70% of the eligible population. An estimated 5,270 new coronavirus vaccines were administered statewide on Thursday, with nearly half of those being booster shots.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed on Friday that five more people have died as a result of COVID-19. Officials reported 40 new cases, bringing the number of known active cases in the province to 731. Of the 50 people hospitalized with the disease, 15 are in intensive care.

Public Health is recommending that residents who wish to trick-or-treat this Halloween in non-circuit breaker areas only travel with their single household plus up to 20 consistent contacts. People handing out treats should sanitize their hands between visitors, keep high-touch areas such as door handles and railings clean, and provide treats for children through touchless means.