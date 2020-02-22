Big East All-Star Teams and Game
The Big East All-Star Team will be played on Saturday, February 29th at Hermon High School. The Girls Game will be played at 1 p.m. followed by the Awards Ceremony and then the Boys Game around 2:45 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for students and seniors.
Teams selected by the Coaches are
Girls
- Coach- Chris Cameron
- Sydney Ellis-John Bapst
- Emily Mock - John Bapst
- Grace Page - Hermon
- Paige Plissey- Hermon
- Rachelle Swanson - MDI
- Riley Fraser - Washington Academy
- Claudia Damboise - Old Town
- Lexi Rich - MDI
- Cassidy Marsh - Foxcroft
- Izzy Baker - Orono
- Coach - Jeff Hudson
- Maggie Castonguay- Presque Isle
- Libby Moreau - Presque Isle
- Rebecca Rider - Presque Isle
- Alana Legassie - Presque Isle
- Trinity Montigny- Ellsworth
- Teagan Ewing’s - Houlton
- Paige Espling - Caribou
- Taylor Skidgel - Caribou
- Taylor Labreck - Caribou
- Abbie Worthley - Houlton
Boys
- Coach - Kyle Corrigan
- Rhett McDonald - John Bapst
- Sam Ellis - John Bapst
- Parker Deprey - Caribou
- Alex Bouchard- Caribou
- Isaac Marker - Caribou
- Bryce Richards - Old Town
- Sam Magoon - Old Town
- Michael Brown - Old Town
- Caleb Wheaton - Presque Isle
- Sam Beaulieu - Presque Isle
- Coach - Peter Austin, Ellsworth
- Keegan Gentle - Houlton
- Caleb Crocker - Foxcroft
- Jed Dean - Foxcroft
- Isaac Parent - Hermon
- Jack DaCorte - MDI
- Nate Philbrook - MDI
- Jackson Curtis - Ellsworth
- Darby Barry - Ellsworth
- Austin Harris - Ellsworth
- J’Von James - Ellsworth