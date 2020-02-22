Big East All-Star Teams and Game

The Big East All-Star Team will be played on Saturday, February 29th at Hermon High School. The Girls Game will be played at 1 p.m. followed by the Awards Ceremony and then the Boys Game around 2:45 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for students and seniors.

Teams selected by the Coaches are

Girls 

  • Coach- Chris Cameron
  • Sydney Ellis-John Bapst
  • Emily Mock - John Bapst
  • Grace Page - Hermon
  • Paige Plissey- Hermon
  • Rachelle Swanson - MDI
  • Riley Fraser - Washington Academy
  • Claudia Damboise - Old Town
  • Lexi Rich - MDI
  • Cassidy Marsh - Foxcroft
  • Izzy Baker - Orono
  • Coach - Jeff Hudson
  • Maggie Castonguay- Presque Isle
  • Libby Moreau - Presque Isle
  • Rebecca Rider - Presque Isle
  • Alana Legassie - Presque Isle
  • Trinity Montigny- Ellsworth
  • Teagan Ewing’s - Houlton
  • Paige Espling - Caribou
  • Taylor Skidgel - Caribou
  • Taylor Labreck - Caribou
  • Abbie Worthley - Houlton

 

Boys

  • Coach - Kyle Corrigan
  • Rhett McDonald - John Bapst
  • Sam Ellis - John Bapst
  • Parker Deprey - Caribou
  • Alex Bouchard- Caribou
  • Isaac Marker - Caribou
  • Bryce Richards - Old Town
  • Sam Magoon - Old Town
  • Michael Brown - Old Town
  • Caleb Wheaton - Presque Isle
  • Sam Beaulieu - Presque Isle

 

  •  Coach - Peter Austin, Ellsworth
  • Keegan Gentle - Houlton
  • Caleb Crocker - Foxcroft
  • Jed Dean - Foxcroft
  • Isaac Parent - Hermon
  • Jack DaCorte - MDI
  • Nate Philbrook - MDI
  • Jackson Curtis - Ellsworth
  • Darby Barry - Ellsworth
  • Austin Harris - Ellsworth
  • J’Von James - Ellsworth
