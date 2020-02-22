Big East All-Star Teams and Game

The Big East All-Star Team will be played on Saturday, February 29th at Hermon High School. The Girls Game will be played at 1 p.m. followed by the Awards Ceremony and then the Boys Game around 2:45 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for students and seniors.

Teams selected by the Coaches are

Girls

Coach- Chris Cameron

Sydney Ellis-John Bapst

Emily Mock - John Bapst

Grace Page - Hermon

Paige Plissey- Hermon

Rachelle Swanson - MDI

Riley Fraser - Washington Academy

Claudia Damboise - Old Town

Lexi Rich - MDI

Cassidy Marsh - Foxcroft

Izzy Baker - Orono

Coach - Jeff Hudson

Maggie Castonguay- Presque Isle

Libby Moreau - Presque Isle

Rebecca Rider - Presque Isle

Alana Legassie - Presque Isle

Trinity Montigny- Ellsworth

Teagan Ewing’s - Houlton

Paige Espling - Caribou

Taylor Skidgel - Caribou

Taylor Labreck - Caribou

Abbie Worthley - Houlton

Boys

Coach - Kyle Corrigan

Rhett McDonald - John Bapst

Sam Ellis - John Bapst

Parker Deprey - Caribou

Alex Bouchard- Caribou

Isaac Marker - Caribou

Bryce Richards - Old Town

Sam Magoon - Old Town

Michael Brown - Old Town

Caleb Wheaton - Presque Isle

Sam Beaulieu - Presque Isle