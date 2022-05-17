Gazebo Torn Down in Madawaska

The Bicentennial Gazebo in Madawaska has been torn down after local community members and the Madawaska Select Board raised concerns about public safety and damage caused by vandalism to the band stand.

Select Board Meeting

The issues and questions were addressed at the Select Board’s monthly meeting on May 3, 2022 to either restore the gazebo or replace it with something else. Public comments and discussions considered the options to try and salvage it or tear it down to make it “functional for this year’s events in the Bicentennial Park in lieu of engineered plans and designs could be finalized for its replacement.” according to a press release.

Chairman's Statement

The Chairman of the Madawaska Select Board, Richard Dionne, said “It's sad to see our Bicentennial Park gazebo being torn down, but in the interest of safety it must be done. Hopefully, a new structure will replace it in the future for the residents to enjoy for many years.”

Town of Madawaska - Ed Pelletier Construction assisted the Madawaska Park & Recreation and Public Works Department tear down the Bicentennial Park Gazebo after the town’s select board decided that the structure was beyond repair and that a recent rash of vandalism to the structure and years of fix upon fix compromised its integrity. - Contributed photo Town of Madawaska - Ed Pelletier Construction assisted the Madawaska Park & Recreation and Public Works Department tear down the Bicentennial Park Gazebo after the town’s select board decided that the structure was beyond repair and that a recent rash of vandalism to the structure and years of fix upon fix compromised its integrity. - Contributed photo loading...

Music in the Park Plans

The structure was torn down on Monday, May 16 by crews from the Madawaska Parks and Recreation, Madawaska Public Works and Ed Pelletier Construction. To accommodate the schedule for Music in the Park, work will be done on a pad this week. The summer concert series starts on June 9th.

Parks and Recreation Director

Sharon Picard is the Madawaska Parks & Recreation Director and oversees the maintenance of grounds and structures. Picard said, “The recent rash of vandalism to this gazebo has pushed it past its life expectancy. We are saddened to have it taken down before the next phase of beautification to this park was scheduled but felt it in the best interest of public safety that it was necessary to do so sooner than later. We have a plan in place to get through the scheduled summer events and will work to bring new functionality to this public park, for all, to enjoy in future years to come.”

Get our free mobile app

Construction Zone and Park Access

The construction and demolition site is barricaded as the work progresses. For safety reasons, the public is asked to stay away from the work zone. The playground and picnic areas of Bicentennial Park are still open.

Dream Home! Elegant and Luxurious Mansion in Madawaska, Maine