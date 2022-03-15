10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Country Songs

In the realm of popular (that is to say, non-classical) music, the metal and country genres might, at first glance, seem about as far apart as you can get. It's hard to discern any obvious link between the acoustic-guitar backed yodeling of “singing brakeman” Jimmie Rodgers and the plugged-in, thundering attack of, say, Fit For An Autopsy.

Look beyond the technical aspects, however, and you soon come to realize that these two strands share more commonalities than differences. Both have a common ancestor – the blues – and you don't have to look further back than the ‘70s, and bands such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, for wonderful examples of hard rockers whose country roots were clear to see.

Then, too, both metal and country are, at heart, working-class forms of music, shunning the self-consciously high-brow in favor of lyrical topics that speak to the everyday human. Most metal songs, like most country songs, focus on the grand, universal experiences – death, sex, work, frustration and love.

The themes, feelings and attitudes present in the majority of country songs are readily transferable to a metal setting, and vice-versa. Further, there are sub-categories, such as outlaw country and folk-metal, which seem like natural partners.

It's no wonder then, that many metal bands have explored the rich country-music song-book, successfully reflecting that material through their own lens. Below, we present 10 excellent examples of the wonders that can result when metal and country collide.