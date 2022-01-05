New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Movie Coming ‘Soon’

Beavis and Butt-Head will be getting the cinematic treatment once again sometime this year, according to the show's creator, Mike Judge.

“Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+,” Judge tweeted. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.”

Though it isn't clear exactly what the movie will be about — or what "and more" means — Judge included sketches of Beavis and Butt-Head appearing a good deal older and more grizzled than their younger selves.

The original incarnation of the show ran from 1993-97 on MTV, where it became one of the most popular television programs of the decade. That led to the franchise's first feature-length movie in 1996, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. The TV show has since been revived a few times, including in 2020 when two new seasons aired on Comedy Central.

Judge - who also created King of the Hill and Silicon Valley, as well as movies like Office Space and Idiocracy - has kept busy with other projects in recent years. In 2017, he launched Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus, a documentary series that used both animation and archival material to depict the wild adventures of famous musicians. The first season centered on country artists like Waylon Jennings, Jerry Lee Lewis and Tammy Wynette; the second focused on funk legends James Brown, Bootsy Collins and Rick James.

"Maybe because I’m the Beavis and Butt-Head guy," Judge relayed to The Guardian in 2020, "they told me stories maybe they didn’t tell Ken Burns.”