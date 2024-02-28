Walk for Autism Returns to Bangor April 28

April is Autism Awareness Month and the return of the Autism Society of Maine's Walk for Autism at the Bangor Waterfront. The walk is on Sunday, April 28, 2024 and begins at noon.

For the last 2 years, my family and friends have come together and registered a team for the Walk for Autism in honor of my son Charlie. Charlie is my 7-year-old smart, animal-loving, funny boy who was diagnosed with autism at the age of almost 3. When I learned about this walk I was so excited and signed right up!

Katie Katie loading...

I love this walk for many reasons. It's informative, fun, raises money for a great local cause and the walk itself isn't long. The walk is on paved flat walkways and is approximately one mile long.

Want to register a team or even donate to the Bangor Walk for Autism on Sunday, April 28th? Then visit the site for the Bangor walk. and if you aren't close to the Bangor walk, the Autism Society of Maine is hosting one Sunday, April 21 in Westbrook. To learn more visit, the site for the Westbrook walk.

Katie Katie loading...

Both events will have free games, prizes, vendors, and snacks all starting at 10:30 a.m. and the Walk begins at noon, sharp! This event is rain or shine!

The Walk for Autism is ASM's largest event and community gathering. Funds raised through this event support individuals and families affected by Autism in Maine.

The Walk for Autism in Bangor is one of my favorite events. If you or someone you may know is interested in joining, check out the Walk for Autism site here.