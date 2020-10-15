Bangor Man Arrested after High Speed Chase

A Bangor man is facing multiple charges after stealing a vehicle and leading several agencies on a chase Thursday afternoon around 12:10 pm.

Maine State Police arrested 28-year-old Paul Johnston of Bangor, charging him with eluding an officer, violation of conditional release, criminal speed, OAS, and Driving to Endanger that ended in Carmel.

Earlier in the day, Bangor Police Department took a report of a stolen 2015 GMC Sierra and attempted to stop it on Broadway. Johnston fled Bangor officers, eventually getting onto Interstate 95 in Bangor, before getting off onto Coldbrook Road in Hermon.

Maine State Troopers located the stolen vehicle and pursued it through Hermon on Route 2 before Penobscot County Sheriff's deputies successfully spiked the stolen vehicle's tires in Carmel. Troopers were able to block the truck in, slowing it to a stop before arresting Johnston, the lone occupant.

If anybody has information on this case, please contact State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700 x9.

The Maine State Police was assisted by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and Bangor Police.