Let's start with the most obvious question for some...

Some folks may immediately ask, what the heck is cryptozoology? It's basically searching for animals that may or may not exist, that are basically unsubstantiated. For instance: Bigfoot. Or in Maine, the Wendigo. Out in the southwest, the infamous chupacabra. Or the Loch Ness monster. You get the idea...

Down in Portland, there's already an amazing little spot you can visit called the International Cryptozoology Museum. In there, you'll find all manner of exhibits, souvenirs, and information about these folklore legends. But soon, we Bangorians won't have to travel all the way to Portland. In fact, the new location will be all but perfect.

It's going to be right around the corner from Stephen King's house

To be fair, it won't be just like the Portland location. It'll be more of a teaser for that location. This will center a little less on the displays, and a bit more on the merch and info side of things. The location will be 585 Hammond Street, pretty much at the three-way corner of Hammond, Allen, and 13th Streets.

Loren Coleman, director of the International Cryptozoology Museum, said once he saw the proximity to King's house, it was a no-brainer. He hopes that proximity will lead folks right to his door. Why not? It literally seems like the perfect combo. Snap your cheesy mug in front of the big red house, and saunter right over to the cryptozoology store!

Coleman and his wife are ultimately moving up here, and hope to have phase one of opening ready in the next few weeks, and then have the store totally equipped and ready in the coming months, according to the BDN. Personally, I can't wait. I love the Portland location, and this is just downright exciting to have here in my backyard.

