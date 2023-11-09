Once the hustle and bustle of the holidays is through, folks looking to buy books in Bangor with find themselves in a new location.

According to City Officials, the Books-a-Million bookstore, which currently occupies the store at 116 Bangor Mall Blvd, will be changing locations.

Books A Million In Bangor, Google loading...

The company will be moving into the old Bed Bath & Beyond building at 490 Stillwater Avenue after the holiday season.

The Code enforcement office says a permit was filed with the City on Thursday to start the process of making the necessary changes.

New Books A Million Location, Jeff Wallace New Books A Million Location, Jeff Wallace loading...

“Interior tenant improvement for a new Books a Million retail store going into an existing space. Scope to include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing as well as display fixtures and some storefront work/paint.”

We're told that the current location will remain open through the holiday shopping season and will start to transition after the new year. Both stores are slated to remain open until the full transition has been made. No news yet on what might be going into the space on Bangor Mall Blvd. after Books-a-Million moves out.

Bath & Body Works 3, Liz Leavitt Bath & Body Works 3, Liz Leavitt loading...

No official timetable has been given yet as to when the work will begin on the inside of the old Bed Bath & Beyond location, but City officials believe it will start soon.

