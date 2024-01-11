Bangor Bagel Business Closes Due To Flooding & Floating Dumpster

You would think, based on what the weather's been doing to Maine lately, that somehow, as a state, we've done something to incur Mother Nature's wrath!

There's no shortage of videos and pictures of the destruction Wednesday's storm left in its wake. From Belfast to Bangor and spots in between, everyone seemed to feel the impact, this time around, of the flooding and wind.

The rising waters and wild waves even pulled an entire structure into the drink!

While a great deal of damage took place along Maine's coast, inland saw its share of the action, as well.

Some spots in Bangor got particularly soaked.

Popular downtown breakfast and lunch spot, Bagel Central, is located on Central Street and sits along a path where the water runs through the city.

Usually, said water provides a pretty backdrop for those looking for a bit of nature's beauty in our little big city.

But the storm brought the water, a little too close for comfort this week.

The wind and water lifted a couple of heavy dumpsters nearby and delivered them right to the river.

If you think it looked harrowing outside, you should see what they were dealing with inside!

In a post on their Facebook Page, the Bagel Central management announced that they'd be closing for the day Wednesday, but would reopen the next day.

"All of downtown took a beating from the Kenduskeag Stream. We have things back in order but our building’s main heat system went down as it was submerged in water. We will be running on heat pumps for the next few days which do “okay” at heating our large space. Be patient, we’ll be back to 100% soon."

With more wet weather on the way, we hope everyone's able to dry out and clean up before this next round hits us!

Best of luck to all who are in the same boat!

