10 Bands Who Had Final Tours That Weren’t Final

Upon finishing their formal live sets, bands are pretty much required to make audiences wait at least a few minutes before coming back on stage for an encore. After all, doing so simultaneously reinvigorates both the crowd and the musicians.

What’s not so routine is making fans wait years, if not decades, for the return of their favorite artist. Yet, that’s precisely what the following groups did.

Whether due to interpersonal turmoil, the desire to pursue other creative endeavors and/or something else, here are 10 acts who – intentionally or not – announced final tours that, well, weren’t actually final.

