TikTok has become increasingly popular ever since the pandemic started last year. Its flexibility allows people to come up with some really creative videos, and one band in particular has decided to showcase their talent with a comical twist — they wear bowls on their heads and drum with water bottles.

Meet Adam And the Metal Hawks. They've performed covers of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and "Back in Black," the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" and more. They also create songs about topics they get requests for, such as hair cuts, pretty best friends and... Jack Black.

During the covers, specifically, the guitarists wear blue bowls on their heads. The two other band members stand behind them and perform the percussion atop the bowls using empty plastic water bottles.

Check out some of the clips below.

Aside from their humorous TikTok clips, you can also listen to the band's original music on Spotify here.