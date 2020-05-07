Steve Mnuchin Just Got in the Ring With Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose on Twitter

Well, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose has called another political figure out on Twitter, but this time he got a response. The singer called Steve Mnuchin an "asshole" on the social media platform, and the Secretary of the Treasury attempted to fire back.

Key word — attempted.

"It's official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he's officially an asshole," Rose tweeted ambiguously on May 6. "What have you done for the country lately?" Mnuchin struck back, initially ending his reply with the Liberian flag emoji, instead of the American one.

Realizing his mistake, Mnuchin then corrected himself with an American flag emoji — but people were still able to get screenshots of his first try. See them below.

"My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping to emulate Liberia’s economic model," the Guns N' Roses singer responded. "...but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths and unlike you I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility to the American people and go on TV telling them to travel the US during a pandemic."

Rose has called plenty of people out on social media, but this is really the first time the source of his ire has bothered to reply. The singer may have had a bit more of a low-key persona in recent years, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still have the fire in him.

"Antagonize me motherfucker. Get in the ring motherfucker, and I'll kick your bitchy little ass," are just some of the many words Rose shouted in the infamous Use Your Illusion II track. Well, Mnuchin just got in the ring.

