Millinocket Man Faces Multiple Charges

A 40-year-old Millinocket man faces multiple charges including OUI, resisting arrest and eluding police on his ATV.

Flipped ATV in Parking Lot

The incident started on Monday, September 19 around 4 p.m. at a convenience on Central Street in Millinocket, Maine when Derrick Sirois was in the parking lot and flipped his ATV. He then got into an altercation with another person there.

Eluding Police

East Millinocket Police responded to the scene to find the suspect already gone. Officer Giberson spotted Sirois on his ATV a short time later. Police said Sirois was traveling on Central Street at a high rate of speed, and operating his vehicle recklessly.

Failure to Stop

Giberson attempted to stop him, but Sirois did not stop and continued to drive recklessly through residential neighborhoods. Local citizens assisted Ofc. Giberson who followed the ATV’s tracks to locate Sirois behind an apartment building.

Resisting Arrest and Belligerent

Police said Sirois “became highly belligerent and began resisting Ofc. Giberson’s attempt to place him in custody.” Sirios also threatened bodily harm to officers. Ofc. Sallies, Ofc. Scelso, Det. Sgt. McLaughlin and Chief McDunnah assisted Ofc. Giberson to take Sirios into custody.

Sirois “purposely urinated inside the police cruiser” as he was being transported to the Penobscot County Jail. At the jail, Sirois made “serious threats of harm to law enforcement and was highly belligerent and unruly with police,” according to the East Millinocket PD.

Penobscot Sheriff's Office Penobscot Sheriff's Office loading...

Charges against Sirois include:

Operating Under the Influence

Eluding an Officer

Operating After Suspension

Failure to Submit to Arrest

Criminal Threatening

Criminal Mischief.

Investigation is Ongoing

Sirois also had an active warrant for failure to appear on a prior charge. More charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

