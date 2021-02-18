Aroostook County High School Hockey [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Hockey season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

This season, 101.9 The Rock is covering Aroostook County high school hockey.

We’ve seen some fast-paced basketball and hockey games as teams find their stride near the end of the regular season.

The Rock plans to cover the northern Maine basketball tournament from start to finish. See the schedule below as we add times and dates.

The Presque isle hockey team is back to skate hard after time to quarantine.

There’s a PI hockey game at the Forum, Friday, Feb 19 - Presque Isle Wildcats and John Bapst at 7 pm.

On the basketball court, Saturday, Feb 20, The Rock has Southern Aroostook (B) travels to Star City. The game is an afternoon matchup and gets going at 1 pm.

Monday and Tuesday, Feb 21 & 22, we have two games with Houlton at PI (B) on Monday and Central Aroostook at Presque Isle (B) on Tuesday. The games start at 6 pm. Listen live to our pregame broadcast starting around 5:50 pm..

You can check out the full broadcast schedule below.

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

In total, we will broadcast five hockey games this season as we continue coverage of Aroostook County high school sports on 101.9 The Rock.

Make note of the game times as they are earlier than in the past.

Thanks for listening on the radio, app and online to 101.9 The Rock.

Ultimate Classic Rock airs after the games weekdays.

High School Hockey Schedule:

Townsquare Media

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center