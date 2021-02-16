Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

We’re getting into the crunch time for high school basketball and hockey as the season’s schedule gets shorter and shorter.

101.9 The Rock has the coverage with our live broadcast of Aroostook County high school basketball and hockey.

We want to give a big thank you to all the players, coaches, families and schools for being a part of the experience as we navigate through this unique season.

Fort Kent (G) are at Central Aroostook Wednesday, Feb 17 for a 4 pm start. Listen to the pregame about 5 minutes before.

Thursday is another game with Southern Aroostook (G) at Presque Isle for a 7 pm start.

We have a hockey game on Friday, Feb 19. The Presque Isle Wildcats hockey team takes on John Bapst at the Forum with a 7 pm start.

See the full broadcast schedule below.

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Townsquare Media

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center

