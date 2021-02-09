Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

We have a good basketball game scheduled for Thursday evening, February 11 with Presque Isle (G) at Central Aroostook. The game starts at 6 pm. The Roc will have the pregame and analysis + play-by-play with the postgame wrap-up.

In high school hockey, Brewer travels to Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats, Saturday, February 13. The start time is 3:15 pm.

Looking ahead at the schedule. The Rock has all the action on Thursday, February 18 as Fort Kent comes to Central Aroostook for boys basketball. The game gets started at 6 pm - right after the pregame analysis.

We have two games on Friday, February 19 - an afternoon basketball game and a hockey game later that night. Southern Aroostook is at Presque Isle for girls basketball starting at 1 pm. John Bapst skates against PI at the forum starting at 6:45 pm.

See the schedule below. Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.

High School Basketball Schedule:

Townsquare Media

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center

Enter your number to get our free mobile app