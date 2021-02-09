Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]
101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:
Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.
Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.
We have a good basketball game scheduled for Thursday evening, February 11 with Presque Isle (G) at Central Aroostook. The game starts at 6 pm. The Roc will have the pregame and analysis + play-by-play with the postgame wrap-up.
In high school hockey, Brewer travels to Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats, Saturday, February 13. The start time is 3:15 pm.
Looking ahead at the schedule. The Rock has all the action on Thursday, February 18 as Fort Kent comes to Central Aroostook for boys basketball. The game gets started at 6 pm - right after the pregame analysis.
We have two games on Friday, February 19 - an afternoon basketball game and a hockey game later that night. Southern Aroostook is at Presque Isle for girls basketball starting at 1 pm. John Bapst skates against PI at the forum starting at 6:45 pm.
See the schedule below. Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock - on the radio, app and streaming.
High School Basketball Schedule:
Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center