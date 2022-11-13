Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff

Law Enforcement in Maine are looking for a 31-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous with several warrants.

High Speed Chase at 100 MPH

On Friday morning, Diego Martinez crashed a car through a garage door of a house surrounded by police in a standoff in Sabattus and led police on a chase at speeds of 100 mph.

House was Surrounded by Tactical Team

A perimeter had been set up by the Maine State Tactical Team around the home at 573 Sabattus Road with Martinez inside, according to Sun Journal. Police were ready to use pepper spray on the house around 2 a.m. Martinez drove the homeowners vehicle through the garage door to escape.

Suspect Steals Three Cars, Crashes and Flees on Foot

The car Martinez was driving was found crushed in Auburn on Washington Street. He had fled on foot.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office caught up with Martinez later on Friday and a chase ensued into the towns of Poland and Oxford. Martinez wrecked the second vehicle near Oxford Plains Speedway and ran away on foot.

A K9 team was brought in to track him. Martinez was reported to be in another car about 30 minutes later. He crashed that vehicle into a residential porch in Norway and fled.

Remains at Large

Law enforcement continued to search for him, but he remains at large.

Call Police if You Have Information

Police advise the public that Martinez is considered armed and dangerous and to call police if you know where he is or have any information.

