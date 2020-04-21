Another Person Dies from Motorcycle & Vehicle Crash

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police say a second person has died from injuries suffered in a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle in Bangor.

The crash happened on April 18 near the Hermon line. Police said the driver of one of the motorcycles, 34-year-old Matthew Marquis, of Bangor, died on Monday.

The driver of the other motorcycle, 28-year-old Dillan Springer, of Bangor, died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle wasn’t seriously injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.