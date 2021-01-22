Hear Ann Wilson’s New Single, ‘Tender Heart’

Ann Wilson of Heart has released a new solo song, "Tender Heart." You can listen to it below.

“'Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning," Wilson said in a press release. "We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”

Wilson will be interviewed by Geoff Edgers on The Washington Post's Instagram page this afternoon. She's expected to talk about the new song.

"Tender Heart" is the second release of new music by Wilson in recent months. In October, she put out a cover of Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now," which she called "a powerful, uplifting anthem of unity. It’s an incitement to think higher than polarization and derision. We need that now. I used to love this song in a ‘fun’ way. Nowadays, I take it much more seriously and urgently.”

Wilson hasn't said whether the two new songs are standalone singles or intended for an album. Her last full-length solo release, 2018's Immortal, featured cover versions of songs written by artists who had died in recent years.