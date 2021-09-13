As much as I desperately want to own a pet monkey, I understand why Maine has such strict laws and regulations for owning exotic animals. Our altruistic state cares too much about our wildlife and one another to put anything or anyone in harm’s way.

I may not be able to have my own capuchin to throw its poo around my house, but you would be surprised what animals we actually are allowed to own.

In case you’re getting bored with your old house cat that only lets you pet him twice a week, I’ve pulled together a list of pets you can legally own in the state of Maine (some require a permit, but it may just be worth that extra step).

13 Animals You Can Actually Own in Maine That Might Surprise You When it comes to house pets, are you a dog, cat, or ostrich person? Yes, ostrich. You may be surprised what pets you are legally allowed to own depending on what state you live in. Here is a list of 13 pets you can surprisingly own in the state of Maine.