American Idol Holding Virtual Auditions for Maine and New Hampshire September 2nd

American Idol

American Idol became a cultural phenomenon back in 2002 and while the show has gone through many changes over the years, especially through the pandemic, the bones are still there 20 years later.

Amazing (and not so amazing) singers from across the country audition for the opportunity of a lifetime, to sing in front of a panel of celebrity judges, and eventually on live television to be voted on by viewers and hopefully be crowned American Idol.

Auditions

The first round of auditions will be done virtually for this upcoming season and the show is hoping to see representation from all 50 states. These auditions will be for American Idol producers. They'll provide feedback but you won't immediately know if you move on to the next round. Thursday, September 2nd they are holding auditions for Maine and New Hampshire.

In order to audition you need to have been born between June 2, 1992, and September 15, 2006, and if you're under the age of 18 a parent needs to be present with you during the audition.

The audition will happen over Zoom and your audition may be used in American Idol promotions on social media or on TV.

Sign Up

You can sign up for Maine here or New Hampshire here. Spots are filling up fast so don't delay! A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found here.

