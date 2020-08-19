Listen to America’s ‘Remembering’ From New Box Set: Premiere

America have an eight-disc box set, Half Century, coming out on Aug. 28, but you can listen to a new song from the collection now.

"Remembering" will also be included on Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell’s upcoming studio album, which is currently untitled but is scheduled for release sometime in 2021. The lyric video makes its premiere below.

“After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward ... so much to be grateful for,” co-founder Beckley notes.

“I think that the ingredients of the America sound are the basic fundamentals that translate internationally," he said when the box was announced. "The Italians are huge fans of dance music, but they also love a ballad – they're romantic at heart. It's the same in the Far East. A lot of times in these countries, we see people singing along, and they don't really know what the words mean. Music is truly the international language.”

A press release for Half Century notes that the band "became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. Forty-plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

"From their formative years, America has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, America's audiences continue to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal.”

Half Century is available for pre-order now. Details on the band’s 19th studio album will be revealed soon.