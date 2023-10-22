Who Were the Victims of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials in Massachusetts?

Salem, Massachusetts, is arguably one of the top Halloween capitals in the country.

Visitors can wander several metaphysical shops (including the oldest, Crow Haven Corner), go on ghost tours, explore museums like the Witch House, Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum and the House of the Seven Gables, check out filming locations for the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus, and of course, look at the street performers and visitors dressed in costume for the holiday. There's no shortage of fun things to do in Salem.

All that said, the entertainment and tourism of Witch City often overshadows how the community came to have its cultural identity: the Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria in 1692, 20 people were executed as a result of witchcraft accusations. Several others died in jail. History isn't pretty, and it's important to recognize that.

So, what do we know about the victims of the Salem Witch Trials? We know all of their names, but beyond that, it varies. Some of these people's lives are relatively unknown. Others, such as John & Elizabeth Proctor and Giles Corey, are more well-known, and have gained more notoriety through their presence in Arthur Miller's famous play, The Crucible. Regardless, all 20 of these individuals deserve recognition, so let's learn more about them.

