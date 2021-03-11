Almost 400,000 Kia’s Being Recalled For Fire Risks

If you own a Kia be aware that the Korean auto maker has recalled almost 400,000 vehicles due to the potential for engine fire risks.

According to the National Highway & Transportation Safety Administration, a circuit that can short out in the the electronic brake control system can cause a potential overload of electric current and that presents a risk for an engine fire.

The models and years that are effected by this recall range from the Kia Sportage 2017-2021 and also the Kia Cadenza from 2017-2019.

The recall indicates that owners may notice warning lights or a burning odor and are advised to park the effected vehicles outside until they can be repaired.

If you do own one of these effected cars or SUVs expect to be contacted by the end of April 2021 to make arrangements to have a dealer replace the defective part.

CLICK HERE for the full recall report.

