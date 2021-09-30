Most people can remember the first time that they heard one of their favorite musicians because it's such a profound moment. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell recalls the first time he heard Soundgarden, which he cites as one of his favorite bands.

"We were probably just in the formative years — formative years? Formative weeks of being a band," the guitarist said laughing during a chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez. "I think the first thing I heard was 'Hunted Down.'"

That track, in particular, was released as Soundgarden's first single in June of 1987 through Sub Pop Records. The B-side to the single was the Kim Thayil-written "Nothing to Say."

"Just an amazing track," Cantrell continued. "They're an incredible band. I was lucky enough to be part of one of those bands in our little hometown that made some racket that the whole world listened to. And I'm really proud to be a part of that collective of amazing artists from the great Northwest."

The rocker then added that Soundgarden has always been one of his favorite bands, and is his favorite to have come out of the '90s era in Seattle. They're in his own personal "Top 4" favorite artists from the Emerald City, alongside Heart, Queensryche and Jimi Hendrix.

Though Cantrell will always be associated with Alice in Chains, especially because he's been one of the primary songwriters and lyricists since its formation, the guitarist has his third solo album coming at the end of next month.

Titled Brighten, the album features performances from fellow Seattle-rocker Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and more. It also ends with a cover of Elton John's "Goodbye," which the Rocketman himself gave praise for. Pre-order it here now, and tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET to hear the full interview with Cantrell.

