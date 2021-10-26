Alice Cooper shows his love for online shopping in a funny new commercial — it finds the rocker having a delivery mix-up with NFL player Baker Mayfield.

The spot is part of the Cleveland Browns quarterback's ongoing "At Home With Baker Mayfield" series with Progressive Insurance. Across the advertisements, Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium — where the Browns play — is treated as Mayfield's home. So it figures that, in the one with Cooper, the nearby Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stands in as Cooper's place of residence.

The ad shows Mayfield taking a wrongly delivered package back "next door" to Cooper at the Rock Hall. When a pair of imposing black leather boots emerges from the box, the musician asks the athlete if he's "sure they're not [his]." Once Cooper's ownership is confirmed, the singer admits that online shopping is his "curse." He then asks to borrow a wheelbarrow.

Cooper, the shock-rock godfather whose career spans a half-century, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. The singer, who contracted COVID-19 last year and lost 15 pounds from the illness, released his new album Detroit Stories in February.

The Rock Hall's Class of 2021 inductees are Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. The ceremony takes place this Saturday (Oct. 30). Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden, New York Dolls and Devo were among the 2021 rock nominees who didn't make it in this time.

Mayfield is the Oklahoma and Texas Tech alum selected first overall by Cleveland in 2018. Last year, he led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since 1994.

A package delivery mix-up leads to Baker Mayfield spending some time with a Hall-of-Famer next door, Alice Cooper. Hall of Fame level savings could be yours when you bundle home and auto [insurance].

Alice Cooper + Baker Mayfield Star in Progressive Insurance Commercial