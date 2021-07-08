The Real Reason Alice Cooper, Dee Snider Broadway Duet Was Canned

Dee Snider discussed the real reason why his version of the classic Broadway song “Luck Be a Lady” didn’t include Alice Cooper when it was released on the 2012 album Dee Does Broadway.

The LP had come about after Snider and Cooper shared their passion for showtunes during a period in which the Twisted Sister frontman was taking part in Broadway performances. At the time, he had told The New Yorker that Cooper declined to record the duet, noting that “Alice was like, ‘Hey, man, I’m doing Welcome 2 My Nightmare and this isn’t right for me.'”

In a recent interview on The Jasta Show, Snider recalled: “I knew doing [the album] was not something that was going to ever catch on. It was really sort of something I wanted to do. … Originally it was Alice and Dee Do Broadway … and there's a demo of me and Alice Cooper doing 'Luck Be a Lady' – a metal version with Bob Kulick on guitar and all these great people. Rudy Sarzo on bass. And management, shall we say, decided that it wasn't the right move for Alice. And maybe it wasn’t.”

You can watch the interview below.

He went on to praise Cooper’s longtime manager, Shep Gordon, for having “steered [Cooper] through a crazy life and brought him out the other side in one piece.”

Snider added: “You know what Alice has been through. … His addictions were pretty bad. Not pretty bad, beyond bad! People didn't realize he was hitting the pipe there for a while until his super-duper Alice Cooper doc came out, and he opened up about it. But he was addicted to crack; he had a major addiction. So kudos to Shep Gordon. Shep, I wish you were my manager for sure.”