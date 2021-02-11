Alice Cooper Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Reveals He Already Had Coronavirus

Alice Cooper and his wife of 45 years, Sheryl, each received a COVID-19 vaccine in their home base of Phoenix this week. And in a video statement supporting the ongoing vaccination campaign, the 73-year-old rock star revealed that he and Sheryl had already contracted the coronavirus.

As reported by azcentral.com, the Coopers got their vaccines at a site set up by Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization that Alice joked was a fellow rock act.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"We're out here getting vaccinated," Alice said. "We've already had COVID, but we got vaccinated anyway. And we're out here with Team Rubicon, who's a great band — I have all their albums, they're really one of the best bands I've ever heard, ever, Team Rubicon. And all the volunteers, it's really great. Everybody out here's been really, really nice. You don't feel like you're in any kind of danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven't been vaccinated, come on out."

Sheryl added that it's a "painless vaccination."

Alice meets the age requirement for vaccines for those aged 65+ (in any health condition) as promoted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Last March, the musician was on tour in Germany when the pandemic first gripped America. After playing his last show in Berlin on March 10, the singer described the sense of worry he experienced.

"I feel less vulnerable in my house than I do in a different hotel every day," Alice shared at the time. "You don't know who's been there, what they've touched. When I was in Europe, I spent all day doing Purell, washing my hands. Every time you would touch something, you'd realize, 'Well, how do you know that wasn't infected?'"

A new Alice Cooper album, Detroit Stories, which features the singer's original band members from his early '70s heyday, is set to be released on Feb. 26. Earlier this month, the rocker dropped the latest single from the effort, "Social Debris," accompanied by a music video.

Alice Cooper + His Wife, Sheryl, Get Coronavirus Vaccine