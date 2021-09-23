Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Shock Boston: Photo Gallery

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley brought their crowd-pleasing blend of thrills and classic songs to Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion on Tuesday.

You can see exclusive photos and the set lists from the show below.

Frehley's opening set focused almost exclusively on his time with Kiss, including performances of songs like "Cold Gin" and "Parasite," which he wrote but didn't originally sing.

The only reference to Frehley's post-'70s solo career came in the form of a three-song Led Zeppelin, Mountain and Jimi Hendrix medley from his 2020 covers album Origins Vol. 2.

Cooper spent the evening visiting songs from throughout his catalog, including "Social Debris," "Go Man Go" and a cover of the Velvet Underground's "Rock & Roll" from last year's Detroit Stories album.

Cooper and Frehley are currently scheduled to be on the road together until an Oct. 22 show in Tupelo, Miss. You can get full tour dates and ticket information at AliceCooper.com.

Alice Cooper, Leader Bank Pavilion, Sept. 21, 2021, Set List

1. "Feed My Frankenstein"

2. "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

3. "Bed of Nails"

4. "Rock & Roll"

5. "Fallen in Love"

6. "Go Man Go"

7. "Under My Wheels"

8. "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)"

9. Social Debris"

10. "I'm Eighteen"

11. "Poison"

12. "Billion Dollar Babies"

13. "Roses on White Lace"

14. "My Stars"

15. "Devil's Food"

16. "Black Widow Jam"

17. "Steven"

18. "Dead Babies"

19. "I Love the Dead"

20. "Escape"

21. "Teenage Frankenstein"

22. "School's Out"

Ace Frehley, Leader Bank Pavilion, Sept. 21, 2021, Set List

1. "Rocket Ride"

2. "Parasite"

3. "Strutter"

4. "She"

5. "Manic Depression"

6. "Never in My Life"

7. "Good Times Bad Times"

8. "Love Gun"

9. "New York Groove"

10. "Shock Me"

11. "Cold Gin"

12. "Black Diamond"

13. "Deuce"