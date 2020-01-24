Imagine performing a cover of a song by one of your biggest musical inspirations, only for one of the members of that very band to compliment it? That's what happened to rising rockers Dirty Honey when Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton tweeted about their new cover of "Last Child."

Dirty Honey recorded their version of Aerosmith's 1976 Rocks hit in RCA studios in Nashville, Tenn. They played it live in the studio with producer Dave Cobb. "Just heard Dirty Honey's cover of 'Last Child.' Really good!" Hamilton wrote in his tweet.

Watch the video performance below.

"The first time I heard 'Last Child' by Aerosmith was probably around the time I discovered Aerosmith," vocalist Marc Labelle explained in an Amazon Music interview. "I first heard Toys in the Attic and Permanent Vacation, those albums were my introduction to the band. Soon after that, I was so hooked."

The singer pointed out the likes of the Rolling Stones and the Eagles, in addition to Aerosmith, as having a signature 1970s sound, especially the records that were recorded live in the studio.

"That's sort of what we're going for, we wanna make music that has soul, and has a live feel and has a performance element to it instead of perfectly in-tune vocals and perfectly played guitar solos," Labelle enthused. "That's our philosophy for everything we do — we're trying to capture performance, not perfection."

Labelle explained Aerosmith's impact on his band in the interview. "They're a huge influence on our band. To be here now, tipping the hat to them is really special honestly. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them."

Watch the full interview below.

Dirty Honey made history over the fall when they became the first unsigned band to land a No. 1 song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart with the single "When I'm Gone." For rock fans looking for a more vintage, blues-based sound, catch Dirty Honey on their 2020 headlining tour.

Aerosmith will be performing this Sunday night (Jan. 26) at the 2020 Grammys.