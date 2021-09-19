Ace Frehley Launches Fall Tour With Alice Cooper: Set List, Video

Ace Frehley returned to the stage Saturday night in Gilford, N.H., marking the first date of his fall tour opening for Alice Cooper.

You can watch videos from the show below.

The guitarist leaned heavily on Kiss classics and covers during his 12-song set, and did not perform any original songs from any of his solo albums.

According to Setlist.fm, Frehley opened with a string of four Kiss songs (“Rocket Ride,” “Parasite,” “Strutter” and “She"), followed by salutes to Jimi Hendrix (“Manic Depression”), Mountain (“Never in My Life”) and Led Zeppelin (“Good Times Bad Times”). He then went back into Kiss mode, tackling “Detroit Rock City,” and after “New York Groove,” he closed with “Shock Me,” “Cold Gin / Black Diamond” and “Deuce.”

Cooper, meanwhile, stuck to the same set from his opening night on Friday, playing classics like “Feed My Frankenstein,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” “Under My Wheels” and closer “School’s Out” (incorporating a snippet from Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)”).

The Cooper/Frehley tour continues Sunday, Sept. 19 in Bridgeport, Ct. and runs through late October.

“I’ve known Alice for over 30 years," Frehley said in a statement announcing the trek. "We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy and ready to rock.”

Watch Ace Frehley Play Kiss' 'Detroit Rock City' Live on 9/18/21

Watch Ace Frehley Play Kiss' 'Shock Me' Live on 9/18/21

Ace Frehley, Gilford, N.H., Sept. 18, 2021

1. “Rocket Ride”

2. “Parasite”

3. “Strutter”

4. “She”

5. “Manic Depression”

6. “Never in My Life”

7. “Good Times Bad Times”

8. “Detroit Rock City”

9. “New York Groove”

10. “Shock Me”

11. “Cold Gin / Black Diamond”

12. “Deuce”