Ellsworth Police Release Details of Tuesday’s Motorcycle Crash

Police have released more details about an early morning crash in Ellsworth that sent the rider of a motorcycle to the hospital.

The crash happened at around 7:30 Tuesday morning. Ellsworth Police say a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle and a Honda Accord collided near the intersection of Bangor Road and North Street. The vehicle sustained damage to the front driver's side while the motorcycle was heavily damaged.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, Lucas Seavey, 23, of Ellsworth was taken to Maine Coast Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say he was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Honda, Aaliyah Manning, 17, of Ellsworth was treated at the scene. Manning's passenger did not require medical attention.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

