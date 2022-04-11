A Maine TikTok Star Wins Social Media Award In Las Vegas

A social media award winner AND he got to meet Paula Abdul! Nicely done, Adam.

Adam Libby is not only an inspiration, but he is one heck of a cook too. He, and his sister who hail from Lincoln, put together two videos each week that show off Adam’s rather impressive Chef skills, and people are loving it.

Adam’s TikTok page has a whopping 1.6 million followers and his videos have received over 14 million likes. To put that number into perspective, the last time we checked in with him a few months ago, he had 750,000 followers, Quite the jump.

Adam was born with Down Syndrome, and his TikTok success makes for an amazing and inspiring story that can't help but make you feel good. His love of the Pittsburg Steelers is very evident in all of his videos too, and he got a like and comment from the team, and another time, he even a shout-out from Papa John’s Pizza too!

Last week, Adam was a winner at the 2022 Cheer Choice Awards, held at the MGM Grand Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas! The Cheer Choice Awards honors positive creators on social media. Adam won in the cooking category, and for bringing people folks happiness through his TikTok and YouTube videos during the pandemic.

Check out the highlights of his trip to Las Vegas, and look for a special cameo appearance from the one and only, Paula Abdul, who attended the ceremony, and gave some love to Adam and his family.