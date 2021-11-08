A Girl From Maine Gets A Callback From ‘American Idol’ Producers

Good luck, Dessie!

The process of auditioning for American Idol is tough enough, but when you are able to make an impression and get another shot to sing for the producers, and fingers crossed, get the chance to fly to Hollywood with a precious Golden Ticket on the line, it is pretty impressive.

Dessie Murphy, is a young lady from the Sullivan, Maine, area, who like thousands of others, submitted an online audition during their nationwide open audition process, and Dessie delivered the goods. American Idol producers sent her a callback audition via Zoom. Pretty cool!

The next season of American Idol is slated to begin in February of 2022, on ABC, but the auditioning portion you see on the show actually takes place before that, so Dessie should get the word soon. Here is hoping she gets to show her talent to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and of course, Ryan Seacrest.

When we checked out Dessie's YouTube Channel, we found some amazing covers of tunes by Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Sasha Sloan. That is a pretty impressive list of female vocalists, and she knocks them all out of the park.

Best of luck, Dessie, not only is the town of Sullivan cheering you on, but everyone in the state of Maine is too! We hope we get to see you on our tv screens next February.

