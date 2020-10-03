8 Great Halloween Costumes for one of the weirdest years ever

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Halloween 2020 has so much going for it: it’s on a Saturday, there’s going to be a full moon and there’s going to be an extra hour of haunting thanks to daylight savings time. The only thing standing in the way of this seemingly perfect Halloween is the fact that it’s been a dumpster fire of a year but don’t you dare let that hold you back from dressing up, letting loose and having the best darn Halloween yet!

The murder, mayhem and madness of Tiger King gripped us all earlier this year and since there weren’t many great bounds in pop culture afterward, it’s safe to say that Joe Exotic is going to be one of the hottest costumes of 2020. Pair this loud and flashy sequin button-down shirt with a handlebar mustache, mullet and piercings and, voila! You are looking grrrreat.

Here’s another one for all you cool cats and kittens: a fancy, flowy chiffon blouse complete with flower crown just like Carole Baskin wears! Add in a long blond wig and maybe a little extra hippie flair and you’ll be looking good enough to get away with murder.

2020 hasn’t been the best so let’s just take it back 100 years, shall we? Not only is this fringed and beaded flapper dress absolutely gorgeous, but it also comes with everything you need to look like you walked right out of the Great Gatsby from fishnets and opera gloves to pearls and a cigarette holder.

Billie Eilish, the Bad Guy of Top 40 fame, skyrocketed to fame in just a few short years and she downright owns her unique and edgy “I don’t give AF” appearance so why wouldn’t you want to be her for Halloween? Don this iconic oversized top and shorts, black wig with neon green roots and let your own inner bad guy shine (or scowl, it's totally up to you).

Baby Yoda (or, “The Child” for all you sticklers) is hands-down one of the biggest stars of 2020 because he’s the cutest thing ever so it’s only fitting that every baby should be dressed like him. I mean, come on! Cuteness overload here! You can even have matching costumes thanks to this adult-sized The Child onesie (which will only accentuate your baby's cuteness because you will look so silly).

Now you can go ahead and blast off to someplace better thanks to this inflatable jet pack costume. They even have a kids version so the whole family can pack up and get the heck out of here. If a jetpack doesn’t happen to be your preferred mode of cosmic transportation, not to worry! There’s a great alien abduction costume available too.

This isn’t your standard inflatable t-rex costume. This is a SKELETON T-REX costume and that speaks to me on so many levels. Looking to turn the whole family into a pack? Check out this ridiculously adorable baby hatching t-rex costume that’s guaranteed to be a huge hit.

When in doubt, or just plain pressed for a last-minute costume, you can’t go wrong with a mysterious yet menacing black cloak. It’s just so versatile! Want to be the grim reaper? You got it! Plague doctor? Check! Uncle Fester? Heck yeah! Whatever dark thing it is that you might want to be, this robe has got you covered so go ahead. You do you, boo.

