I've said it before and I'll say it again, there should be no such thing as sick kids. Ever.

As a parent of three boys, I never take for granted their health and well-being because I know, for may parents our there, they're not as lucky as I am. That's why I always try to do as much as I can for organizations like Make A Wish Maine.

Each and every year I head to Bangor/Brewer to donate my DJ and emcee services to the 'Wishing Under The Stars' gala put on by the Brewer Kiwanis club. The goal is always to host a fun night of fundraising, auctions, entertainment and dancing with the objective of raising as much money as possible for the amazing team at Make A Wish.

With all that being said, whenever I see a story, especially of a Maine kid, getting their wish, it always touches me deeply. Yesterday in Bangor, 6-year-old Bentley, who has battled Kidney disease since he was a baby, got his wish delivered right to his home with an epic amount of fanfare and celebration.

Because the current pandemic has put so much restriction on travel destinations, especially for those who are medically compromised, many kids, including Bentley, have been deciding on virtual shopping sprees for their wish. How cool is that?

Before all the gifts arrived via massive utility trailer yesterday, Bentley and his mom spent hours filling up an online shopping cart with some of Bentley's favorite things, most of which were dinosaur themed. The team at Make A Wish Maine also through in a bunch of extra stuff, too! One of his favorite things was his brand new Power Wheel Jeep! He rode it around the yard proudly to the sounds of people cheering him on. What a great moment for him.

According to WABI, all of this comes just a week before Bentley will be heading in for surgery to get his new kidney. We will be thinking of him and his family during this time and pray for a healthy and speedy recovery!