5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Sunday : Scattered flurries before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

: Scattered flurries before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Monday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Monday Night : A chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 14. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 14. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday : Snow, mainly after 11am. High near 25. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

: Snow, mainly after 11am. High near 25. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible. Tuesday Night : Snow. Low around 23. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

: Snow. Low around 23. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New Year's Day : Snow, mainly before 1pm, then snow showers likely after 1pm. High near 30. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

: Snow, mainly before 1pm, then snow showers likely after 1pm. High near 30. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Wednesday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

