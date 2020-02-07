46-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash, Lincoln, Maine

Police are investigating a fatal crash last evening in Lincoln, Maine.

WVII reports a 46-year-old man was killed and another person was taken to a hospital with what police called "non- life-threatening injuries."

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control of the car around 5:30 p.m. on outer Main Street in Lincoln.

Police believe speed and alcohol, along with the weather conditions, were factors in the crash.