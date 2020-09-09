43-Year-Old Maine Woman Died after Being Hit by Train

Police say a 43-year-old Portland woman died after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train early Tuesday.

The woman, who police say was homeless, had been staying at a camp in the Morrills Corner area and was crossing the tracks around 12:30 a.m. when she was struck.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Brunswick-bound Downeaster train had four passengers on board. It was held at the site for about two hours while Portland Police investigated the fatal accident. Amtrak Police and Pan Am Railroad Police are assisting with the investigation.