4 New England States Rank ‘Most Energy Expensive States’ in the Country

Who else feels like they are being kicked while they're down when it comes to their electric bill?

Oh, pick me!

But I am sure you are feeling the same. Electricity pieces have seemingly gone up higher and higher year after year.

We dread the end of the month when that bill comes with more numbers than we expect.

Energy prices range from state to state. Sometimes that is hard to wrap your head around, but energy prices in New England run at different rates than in the Midwest, for example.

WalletHub conducted a study where they compared the total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The analysis used a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

All of these factors were used to determine which states had the most expensive energy consumption.

Using the map below, we can see that New England does not fare well in this study. The darker the blue, the more expensive the state. New England is pretty dark.



Connecticut: 4th most energy-expensive state.

Massachusetts: 5th most energy-expensive state. Second highest electric rates, only behind Hawaii.

Vermont: 7th most energy-expensive state.

New Hampshire: 9th most energy-expensive state. The breakdown of New Hampshire's ranking is below:

Energy Consumption & Costs in New Hampshire (1=Most Expensive; 25=Avg.):

Avg. Monthly Energy Bill: $551

$551 7 th – Price of Electricity

– Price of Electricity 40 th – Electricity Consumption per Consumer

– Electricity Consumption per Consumer 5 th – Price of Natural Gas

– Price of Natural Gas 42 nd – Natural-Gas Consumption per Consumer

– Natural-Gas Consumption per Consumer 33 rd – Price of Motor Fuel

– Price of Motor Fuel 44th – Motor-Fuel Consumption per Driver

