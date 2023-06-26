People Are Struggling to Pronounce This Simple Maine City Name

When it comes to mispronouncing town and city names in Maine, there's plenty of challenging ones to choose from. But those difficult town and city names are often not the ones people mispronounce regularly. It's the simplistic ones. Many people across the country often to refer to Bangor as BANG-GRR or Saco as SAY-CO. They're seemingly simple names, but consistently mispronounced, which brings us to a curious new case nobody knew about.

The lovely city of Bath, which the vast majority people in Maine have never even considered questioning how to pronounce, has suddenly found itself in the mix when it comes to mispronunciation.

Shared on Reddit by Top_marionberry3654, the person behind the post was honestly asking how to pronounce Bath after hearing a couple of different pronunciations. One of those mispronunciations is going to make total sense to native Mainers. The other one? Absolutely bonkers.

The Redditor stated that they had heard someone refer to the city like BAA-th. Think of a sheep saying "baa". For natives of Maine, that reeks of a weathered old Downeast accent. Carry the "a" pretty hard, but not quite as hard as Massachusetts does it.

Because of that interaction, the Redditor wanted to know if Bath was actually pronounced "Bathe". You can almost feel the frustration of the commenters underneath the post, reassuring the Redditor that nobody in their right mind has ever referred to Bath, Maine, as Bathe.

So, feel free to mess up the pronunciation of Mooselookmeguntic all you want, but please don't overthink the city of Bath.

