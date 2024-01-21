One Man Died and Two Injured after Head-On Collision in Maine
A 32-year-old man died Saturday night and two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route 202 in Lebanon.
Man Died in a Head-On Collision
The York County Sheriff’s Office said Henry Berthiaume from Acton died at the scene.
Two people Injured and One Treated at the Scene
Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third person received medical attention at the scene, according to WGME News. Names and ages were not released.
Driver Lost Control and Collided Head-On with Oncoming Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office said “Berthiaume was traveling on Route 202 toward Sanford when another vehicle lost control, went into the oncoming lane and struck Berthiaume's vehicle head on. Berthiaume was alone in his vehicle.”
Ongoing Crash Investigation
The crash investigation remains open. Route 202 was closed in the area for several hours and has since reopened.
