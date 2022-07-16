3 Home Runs + Strong Pitching + A Little Luck = Red Sox 5-4 Win Over the Yankees in 11 Innings [VIDEO]

After getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays the Boston Red Sox traveled to New York on Friday to take on the New York Yankees. They were buoyed by the return of Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock from the injured list.

Eovaldi started for Boston and went 4.1 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

He was cruising into the 5th inning until he gave up a 3-run home run to Mike Stanton, his 24th of the season.

Boston had taken a 2-0 lead on Rafael Devers' 21st home run in the 1st inning.

Christian Vazquez tied the scored at 3-3 with his 6th home run, a solo shot in the 4th inning.

After Eovaldi departed, John Schreiber pitched 1.2 innings of 1-hit relief, striking out 1.

Bobby Dalbec gave Boston the 4-3 lead with a solo homer in the 7th inning.

Garrett Whitlock came on, and pitched the 7th and 8th innings, holding the Yankees hitless, while striking out 3.

That brought Tanner Houck to pitch the 9th inning. Houck ended up allowing the Yankees to score the tying run, when he fielded a bunt with no one out, and tried to throw the ball to 3rd base, overthrowing Devers. That allowed the score to be tied 4-4, and the Yankees were threatening with no one out.

But Houck got out of the inning thanks to a huge double-play.

In the top of the 10th the Red Sox didn't score and again Houck had luck on his side, inducing another double play in the bottom of the 10th.

In the top of the 11th, the Red Sox had Lady Luck on their side, as Xander Bogaerts scored the winning run on a wild pitch!

Ryan Brasier came on in the 12th and struck out 2 and the Red Sox beat the Yankees!

Manager Alex Cora on the game!

The Red Sox and Yankees will play Game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday night. Boston will send Nick Pivetta to the mound. The pregame starts at 6:15 with the 1st pitch at 7:15 on 101.9 The Rock.