Winter driving can be treacherous, so it's important to have all the essentials to keep you safe if the worst happens.

Every road trip on a Maine winter day or night could leave you exposed to the elements. It could be something as simple as a flat tire or as serious as sliding off the road and into a snowbank, or even worse. A quick commute to work could leave you stranded on the side of the road for hours, in the freezing cold. Yes, your vehicle has a heater, but if it's disabled that heater may not work.

So now is the time to put together a winter emergency kit for your vehicle. We've come up with a list of 25 items that will help make your winter roadside adventure a little more comfortable, and may even save your life.

I like putting the items in a large tote, so they're all organized and easy to access. Yes, I tend to be a little overly organized. But there's a method to my madness. Whenever I don't have a car full of people, I put that tote on the floor in the backseat, so I can get to it at any time. There's always the possibility that your trunk or cargo area may not be accessible, because of damage from a crash or because it's iced over.

In addition to your winter emergency kit, let someone know where you're going and what route you plan to take, whenever possible. That will help searchers, should you slide off the road and become less visible to passersby. With a little planning and the items in your emergency kit, winter driving could be less stressful.

25 Essentials to Keep in Your Vehicle During the Winter Months It pays to be prepared for any situation when driving in Maine during the winter.

