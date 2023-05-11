Live Nation Concert Week On Now With $25 Tickets All In
Outdoor Concert season in Maine getting closer and closer. Lee Brice and Cole Swindell open the Maine Savings Amphitheater concerts for 2023 on Sunday the 28th. The day before Memorial Day.
And there is a full line up of concerts booked all summer long.
If you areLi thinking of going to a show, and have not purchased tickets yet, do this.
Before you buy tickets check Live Nation’s sale. It began yesterday and is on until Tuesday the 16th.
Tickets are $25. All in. $25 is a pretty sweet price for a concert ticket, no matter who it is. After all, this is 2023.
This is a nation wide promotion. So not just Maine Savings Amphitheater.
And the announced tours that are participating is a very long list.
Alphabetically, here are the country artists that you can buy $25 tickets to see this year.
- Dierks Bentley
- Darius Rucker
- Hank Williams Jr
- Jason Aldean
- Jelly Roll
- Keith Urban
- Luke Bryan
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Sam Hunt
- Shania Twain
- Thomas Rhett
- Willie Nelson
During Concert Week, Live Nation is offering $25 all in tickets for 3,800 shows by more than 300 artists across all of North America.
