Live Nation Concert Week On Now With $25 Tickets All In

Outdoor Concert season in Maine getting closer and closer. Lee Brice and Cole Swindell open the Maine Savings Amphitheater concerts for 2023 on Sunday the 28th. The day before Memorial Day.

And there is a full line up of concerts booked all summer long.

If you areLi thinking of going to a show, and have not purchased tickets yet, do this.

Before you buy tickets check Live Nation’s sale. It began yesterday and is on until Tuesday the 16th.

Tickets are $25. All in. $25 is a pretty sweet price for a concert ticket, no matter who it is. After all, this is 2023.

This is a nation wide promotion. So not just Maine Savings Amphitheater.

And the announced tours that are participating is a very long list.

Alphabetically, here are the country artists that you can buy $25 tickets to see this year.

Dierks Bentley

Darius Rucker

Hank Williams Jr

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

Sam Hunt

Shania Twain

Thomas Rhett

Willie Nelson

During Concert Week, Live Nation is offering $25 all in tickets for 3,800 shows by more than 300 artists across all of North America.

Here’s a review of the Country artists appearing here in Bangor this summer

And if you are driving

If you are road tripping this summer, maybe that would be a nice addition to the vacation you are going on. A concert on your trip. A road game.

Let us know where you’re going, and how far away it is.