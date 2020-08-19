23 Year Old Maine Man Dies After Jumping Out of Moving Car

According to News Center Maine, a Maine man is dead after sustaining head injuries while jumping from a moving car in Scarborough on Saturday.

23-year-old David Sok jumped out of the car he was in on Pine Point Road. Police received reports of an unconscious man laying in the street near Pine Point Road and Route 1 near Dunstan Plaza.

Police say that it appears Sok jumped from the family member's car as they were slowing down to make the turn from Route 1 onto Pine Point Road. Sok was found with critical head injuries and later passed away at the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating exactly what happened and what may have led the 23-year-old to leap from the vehicle in the first place. We will keep this story updated as more details become available during the investigation.

