22-Year-Old Man Has Died from Gunshot Injuries

UPDATE:

State Police say the man who was shot over the weekend in Gardiner died Tuesday.

22-year-old Jordan Johnson was being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland where he died.

Detectives continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office in the investigation and this morning Detectives charged Dylan Ketcham of Gardiner with murder in connection with Johnson’s death.

Ketcham is expected to make his first court appearance on the murder charge this afternoon at 3:30 at the Augusta Judicial Center.

A second man who was stabbed in the incident early Saturday morning continues to be hospitalized for treatment of his wounds.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two men were found injured outside a residence in Gardiner early Saturday morning.

Maine State Police along with Gardiner Police are investigating the shooting and stabbing of the two men and are questioning a third man in connection with the incident. It happened outside a home on Lincoln Ave. in Gardiner just after 1:00 am.

Both men were taken to Maine General in Augusta then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland by Lifelight helicopter where they underwent emergency surgery. No word on their condition.

Gardiner Police were first alerted by a Lincoln Ave. resident after one of the injured men came to their door asking for help. Gardiner Police and rescue personnel responded and located both men outside the home. One had been shot and the other had been stabbed.

Gardiner and State Police, along with a State Police canine, tracked the suspected assailant to the foundation of an abandoned building about half a mile away. He was taken into custody and questioned throughout the day Saturday.

All three men are in their twenties but have not been identified at this time.